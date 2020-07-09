Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decision on Dubai’s Committee for Building Permit Procedures Development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (5) of 2020 partially amending Decision No. (3) of 2017 pertaining to the formation of Dubai’s Committee for Building Permit Procedures Development.

Pursuant to the new decision, a temporary committee named ‘Dubai’s Committee for Building Permit Procedures Development’ will be formed. The Assistant Director General for Engineering and Planning Sector at Dubai Municipality chairs the new Committee. The Committee is composed of representatives from Dubai Municipality, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai’s Directorate General of Civil Defence, Dubai Development Authority and Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees).

The Decision authorises the Committee to list, analyse, revise and develop procedures for providing services related to the issuance of building permits, unify the requirements and conditions for applying for building permits, reduce service timeframes, enhance the quality of services, ease procedures by establishing a single window for the entire service, automate the building permits process and provide services to the public through smart applications.

The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue all the legislation required to ensure the implementation of this Decision. The Decision is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.