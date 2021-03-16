Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Racing Club; Dubai Equestrian Club

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decision No. (11) of 2021 on the board of Dubai Racing Club.

According to the Decision, Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum will serve as the Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include Mohammad Essa Al Adhab and Khalifa Thani bin Abood Al Falasi.

The Board will serve for a term of three years.

His Highness also issued Decision No. 12 of 2021 on the Board of Dubai Equestrian Club. According to the Decision, Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum will serve as the Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include Mohammad Essa Al Adhab and Khalifa Thani bin Abood Al Falasi. The Board will serve for a term of three years.

Both decisions are active from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.