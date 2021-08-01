UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decisions On MBRSC, MBRCH

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 04:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decision No. (26) of 2021 on the board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Decision No. (27) of 2021 on the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH).

According to Decision No. (26) of 2021, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori will chair the Board of Directors of MBRSC, while Yousuf Al Shaibani will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Mohammed Abdullah Al Zafeen; Humaid Ali Al Mohsen and Mansour Jumaa Busaibah.

The Decision annuls Decision No.

(18) of 2018 on the Board of Directors of MBRSC and Decision No. (16) of 2021 on the appointment and replacement of a member of the Board of Directors of MBRSC, in addition to any other legislation that may contradict this law.

As per Decision No. (27) of 2021, the Board of Trustees of MBRCH will be chaired by Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah. Other members of the Board include Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, who will serve as Vice Chairman; Nabil Abdul Rahim Gargash; Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi; Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi and Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli.

Both decisions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid May 2018 From

Recent Stories

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

47 minutes ago
 Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

2 hours ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.