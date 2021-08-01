Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decision No. (26) of 2021 on the board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Decision No. (27) of 2021 on the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH).

According to Decision No. (26) of 2021, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori will chair the Board of Directors of MBRSC, while Yousuf Al Shaibani will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Mohammed Abdullah Al Zafeen; Humaid Ali Al Mohsen and Mansour Jumaa Busaibah.

The Decision annuls Decision No.

(18) of 2018 on the Board of Directors of MBRSC and Decision No. (16) of 2021 on the appointment and replacement of a member of the Board of Directors of MBRSC, in addition to any other legislation that may contradict this law.

As per Decision No. (27) of 2021, the Board of Trustees of MBRCH will be chaired by Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah. Other members of the Board include Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, who will serve as Vice Chairman; Nabil Abdul Rahim Gargash; Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi; Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi and Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli.

Both decisions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.