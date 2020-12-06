UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Appointing Higher Board Of Directors Of DIFC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. 35 of 2020, appointing the Higher board of Directors of the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the DIFC, has been reinstated as the Chairman of the Higher Board of Directors of the DIFC.

The other core members confirmed by the Decree are the Governor of the DIFC, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of DIFC Authority, the Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority’s Board of Directors and the Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts.

The Decree revokes the appointment of the other existing members of the Higher Board. The Chairman of the Higher Board is empowered to add new members he deems appropriate to the Higher Board of Directors.

DIFC’s Higher Board exercises oversight over the Centre's strategies and policies aimed at meeting the objectives of the DIFC, which include adopting international best practices and raising Dubai’s position as a leading global financial centre.

