Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Awad Saghir Al Ketbi as Director-General of DHA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today issued a Decree appointing Awad Saghir Al Ketbi as Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali as Deputy Director-General.

Awad Al Ketbi previously served as Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. He has held many senior leadership positions in Dubai and has significant management experience spanning over 25 years.

Al Ketbi holds a Bachelor's degree in business Administration from Schiller International University in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali previously served as the Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and the founding Dean of MBRU’s College of Medicine.

He is a consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist, an accomplished clinician and researcher, and a recognised leader in the field of arrhythmia management and cardiovascular research in the UAE and the Gulf.

Dr. Alsheikh-Ali earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and further received two Master of Science degrees, the first in Applied Physiology from Boston University (USA) and the second in Clinical Research from Tufts University (USA).

He’s one of a handful of physicians in the Gulf region to become triple-boarded by the American board of Medical Specialties in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology.