UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Appointing Awad Saghir Al Ketbi As Director-General Of DHA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Awad Saghir Al Ketbi as Director-General of DHA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today issued a Decree appointing Awad Saghir Al Ketbi as Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali as Deputy Director-General.

Awad Al Ketbi previously served as Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. He has held many senior leadership positions in Dubai and has significant management experience spanning over 25 years.

Al Ketbi holds a Bachelor's degree in business Administration from Schiller International University in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali previously served as the Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and the founding Dean of MBRU’s College of Medicine.

He is a consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist, an accomplished clinician and researcher, and a recognised leader in the field of arrhythmia management and cardiovascular research in the UAE and the Gulf.

Dr. Alsheikh-Ali earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and further received two Master of Science degrees, the first in Applied Physiology from Boston University (USA) and the second in Clinical Research from Tufts University (USA).

He’s one of a handful of physicians in the Gulf region to become triple-boarded by the American board of Medical Specialties in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology.

Related Topics

USA Prime Minister Technology Business UAE Dubai Rashid Boston United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

6 minutes ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

3 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.