Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Appointing Judges At DIFC Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Judges at DIFC Courts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 31st January 2021 (WAM) - In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. (6) of 2021 appointing James Scott Glennie and Peter Henry Gross as Judges of the Court of Appeal at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.

The Decree also appoints Nasser Hashem Nasser Abdullah Al Nasser and Maha Khalid Mohammed Al Muhairi as Judges of the Court of First Instance at DIFC Courts.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

