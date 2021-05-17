UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Dissolving A Special Tribunal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree dissolving a Special Tribunal

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (15) of 2021 dissolving the Special Tribunal to settle disputes related to Amlak Finance PJSC and Tamweel PJSC formed pursuant to Decree No. (61) of 2009.

Pursuant to the Decree, all complaint and lawsuits that have been reviewed by the Special Tribunal and haven’t received a final judgement will be referred to the concerned Court of First Instance at Dubai Courts.

The new Decree annuls Decree No. (61) of 2009 and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Decree is active from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid All From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis, Disaster ..

2 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 L ..

14 minutes ago

Catalan separatist parties agree to form new gover ..

2 minutes ago

Graft case for South Africa's Zuma delayed to May ..

2 minutes ago

Disneyland Paris to reopen June 17 as Covid curbs ..

2 minutes ago

Gaza days away from blackout amid Israeli attacks

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.