Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree dissolving a Special Tribunal

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (15) of 2021 dissolving the Special Tribunal to settle disputes related to Amlak Finance PJSC and Tamweel PJSC formed pursuant to Decree No. (61) of 2009.

Pursuant to the Decree, all complaint and lawsuits that have been reviewed by the Special Tribunal and haven’t received a final judgement will be referred to the concerned Court of First Instance at Dubai Courts.

The new Decree annuls Decree No. (61) of 2009 and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Decree is active from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.