Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Forming Board Of Directors Of Security Industry Regulatory Agency

Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree forming board of directors of Security Industry Regulatory Agency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (26) of 2020 forming the board of directors of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, SIRA.

According to the Decree, Talal Humaid Belhoul will serve as the Chairman of the Board and Awad Hader Al Muhairi as the Vice Chairman.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

