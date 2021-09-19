UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Board of Directors of Dubai Academic Health Corporation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (39) of 2021 forming the Board of Directors of Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

The new board will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, while H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as Vice Chairman.

The members of the Board of Dubai Academic Health Corporation include the Director General of Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Professor Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Professor Ian Andrew Greer, Mohammed Hassan Al Shahi, Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi and the CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation. The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Created pursuant to Law No. (13) of 2021, Dubai Academic Health Corporation seeks to advance the development of health services in Dubai through a new academic system that integrates healthcare, medical education and scientific research. The Corporation aims to further improve the quality and accessibility of Dubai’s healthcare services in accordance with the highest global standards and best practices. It also seeks to strengthen scientific research and academic excellence in Dubai’s medical and health science sectors, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the knowledge economy.

The other key goals of the Corporation include enhancing the medical and research talent pool and providing a supportive environment for scientific and clinical research. It will also work to enhance the capabilities of Dubai’s healthcare sector to prevent and treat diseases and epidemics.

