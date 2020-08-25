UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Board Of Trustees Of International Institute Of Tolerance

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of International Institute of Tolerance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. 28 of 2020 on the board of Trustees of the International Institute of Tolerance, IIT.

According to the Decree, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence will be the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Members of the Board will include Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Ahmed Ismail Al Abbas and the Managing Director of IIT.

The Decree is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

