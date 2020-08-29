Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on board of Professional Communication Corporation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (27) of 2020 on the board of Directors of the Professional Communication Corporation, Nedaa.

According to the Decree, Awadh Hadher Al Muhairi will serve as the Chairman of the Board. The CEO of Nedaa will be the Vice Chairman.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.