UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Board Of Professional Communication Corporation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on board of Professional Communication Corporation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (27) of 2020 on the board of Directors of the Professional Communication Corporation, Nedaa.

According to the Decree, Awadh Hadher Al Muhairi will serve as the Chairman of the Board. The CEO of Nedaa will be the Vice Chairman.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid 2020 From

Recent Stories

Nike Flight debuts for 2020-21 season

6 minutes ago

Boko Haram kill two, kidnap two in northeast Niger ..

2 minutes ago

9th Muharram procession peacefully ended in Quetta ..

2 minutes ago

Eight Motorcycle Riders Killed in Shooting in Sout ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Police Fine 73 Anti-Mask Protesters for Brea ..

2 minutes ago

Every one must vow not to surrender before any tyr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.