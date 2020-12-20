Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (36) of 2020 forming the board of Trustees of the UAE food Bank.

According to the Decree, H.H.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum will chair the Board and the Director General of Dubai Municipality will be the Vice-Chairman.

The Board includes the Deputy Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, the CEO of the Press Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated, the CEO of the Human Rights Sector at Dubai’s Community Development Authority, the CEO of the UAE Food Bank, in addition to a representative each from the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.