Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of UAE Water Aid Foundation /Suqia/

Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No (17) of 2021 forming the board of Trustees of UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia).

According to the Decree, the Managing Director & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will chair the Board.

The Board includes a representative each from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emirates Red Crescent, United Arab Emirates University and Khalifa University, in addition to two representatives from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the CEO of the UAE Water Aid Foundation.

The new Board of Trustees will serve for three renewable years.

The Decree stipulates that the representatives of the above entities shall be nominated by their executives and must be in senior positions.

The Decree will be valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Established under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation, the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) is a non-profit organisation that provides communities that suffer from water scarcity access to clean drinking water.

Suqia also works to identify how innovative and sustainable technologies can be part of the solution to the global water crisis.

