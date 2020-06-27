UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Board Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Board of Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (15) of 2020 on the formation of the board of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

According to the Decree, Mohammad Ibrahim Al Shaibani is Chairman of the Board and Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi is the Vice Chairman. The Board is composed of Hussain Abdullah Al Shafar, Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Hamdan Khalifa Al Shaer, Omer Sultan Ahmed Al Mesmar, Hind Obaid Al Marri and the CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The Decree is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

