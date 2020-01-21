UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Emirates International Accreditation Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates International Accreditation Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (02) of 2020 on the board of Directors of the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, EIAC.

According to the Decree, Director General of Dubai Municipality will chair the new Board and Dr.

Helal Humaid Al Kaabi will serve as Vice Chairman. The Board is also composed of Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Sheikh Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Dr. Youssef Saeed Al Saadi, Dr. Marwan Mohamed Al Mulla, Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Walid Abdulmalik Ahli, Atiq Juma Faraj, Shaima Mohamed Al Tunaiji and the Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates International Accreditation Centre.

This decree is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

35 minutes ago

Drug peddler held in Swat

1 minute ago

Haris Rauf aims to get excellence in pace bowling

1 minute ago

Supreme Court adjourns case for two week against p ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Sau ..

50 minutes ago

Chinese Airlines Urged to Offer Free Refund for Wu ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.