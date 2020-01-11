UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Government Sports Organisations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on government sports organisations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) In his Capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. 1 of 2020 placing government sports organisations under the supervision of Dubai Sports Council.

The Decree states that government sports organisations, including those established or annexed through a legislation, will be supervised by the Dubai Sports Council, except for Dubai Equestrian Club, Dubai Racing Club, Dubai Camel Racing Club and any sports establishment exempted from such supervision by a decision of the Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

According to the Decree, the Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council will issue a decision specifying the scope of oversight on the government sports organisations, and terms and conditions and procedures applicable to these organisations.

The Decree annuls any other legislations that contradict it, and will be effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

