Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On New Board Of Trustees Of British University In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (69) of 2024 on the board of Trustees of The British University in Dubai, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

According to the Decree, members of the Board of Trustees include: the University’s Vice-Chancellor; Ahmad Butti Al Murhaibi; Sheikha Hind Ali Rashid Al Mualla; Muna Faisal Al Gurg; and one representative each from Dubai Holding; the British Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Emirates NBD; Rolls-Royce International Limited; the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai; and Atkins.

The term of membership for the Board of Trustees is three years, starting from the date of the Decree’s issuance. The representatives will be nominated by their respective entities.

This Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

