Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On New BoD Of Security Industry Regulatory Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Agency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (47) of 2023 pertaining to the new Board of Directors of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA).

The new board is chaired by Awad Hader Al Muhairi, while Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri serves as Vice Chairman.

Members of the new board include Najib Mohammed Al Awadhi, Said Obaid Al Mansouri, Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi and Humaid Rabai Al Suwaidi, in addition to the Executive Director of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

