Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On The Special Tribunal For The Settlement Of Cheque Disputes Relating To Real Estate Transactions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Special Tribunal for the Settlement of Cheque Disputes Relating to Real Estate Transactions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, issued Decree No. (11) of 2021 dissolving the Special Tribunal for the Settlement of Cheque Disputes relating to Real Estate Transactions formed pursuant to Decree No.

(56) of 2009.

Pursuant to the Decree, all complaints, claims, lawsuits and appeals being reviewed by the Special Tribunal that have not received a final judgement, will be referred to the concerned judicial entity.

The Decree is active from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

