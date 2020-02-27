UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Trading In Petroleum Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on trading in petroleum products

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 27th February 2020 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (8) of 2020 appointing Dubai’s Supreme Council of Energy as the entity responsible for implementing Federal Law No. 14 of 2017 on Trading in Petroleum Products in the emirate of Dubai.

According to the Decree, Dubai’s Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for fulfilling the roles and authorities outlined in Federal Law No.

14 of 2017, its bylaws and all other decisions issued thereunder. In particular, the Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for issuing authorization for trading petroleum products in the emirate of Dubai.

The Supreme Council of Energy is also authorized to enter into agreements with public and private entities to carry out its responsibilities. This Decree will be published in the Official Gazette and is valid from its date of issuance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid February 2017 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients ..

16 minutes ago

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship sus ..

31 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.31 bn in Janua ..

46 minutes ago

Railways Police advised to opt precautionary measu ..

3 minutes ago

Qatar Postpones 2 International Conferences Amid C ..

3 minutes ago

US Military Failed to Hand Off Task of Anti-IS Mes ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.