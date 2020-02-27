Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on trading in petroleum products

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 27th February 2020 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (8) of 2020 appointing Dubai’s Supreme Council of Energy as the entity responsible for implementing Federal Law No. 14 of 2017 on Trading in Petroleum Products in the emirate of Dubai.

According to the Decree, Dubai’s Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for fulfilling the roles and authorities outlined in Federal Law No.

14 of 2017, its bylaws and all other decisions issued thereunder. In particular, the Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for issuing authorization for trading petroleum products in the emirate of Dubai.

The Supreme Council of Energy is also authorized to enter into agreements with public and private entities to carry out its responsibilities. This Decree will be published in the Official Gazette and is valid from its date of issuance.