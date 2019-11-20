UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Placing Victory Team Establishment Under Dubai International Marine Club

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Victory Team Establishment under Dubai International Marine Club

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 20th November 2019 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. 34 of 2019, according to which the Victory Team Establishment will henceforth operate under Dubai International Marine Club.

According to the Decree, all functions, responsibilities, assets, funds and employees of the Victory Team Establishment will be transferred to the Dubai International Marine Club. Additionally, all rules, policies and regulations that Dubai International Marine Club operates under will now be applied to the Victory Team Establishment. Subsequently, Dubai International Marine Club will hold all the rights and obligations of the Victory Team Establishment.

Pursuant to the Decree, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council will issue a resolution appointing the board of Dubai International Marine Club.

The Dubai Government or Dubai Sports Council shall not be held responsible for any liabilities of the Victory Team Establishment. Dubai International Marine Club will be solely responsible for such liabilities. The Board of Dubai International Marine Club will manage all liabilities incurred prior to the issuance of this Decree.

The new Decree annuls Decree No.12 of 1996 on the establishment of the Victory Team Establishment, the Order dated 25 December 1996 for appointing the Chairman of the Victory Team Establishment, the Resolutions issued by the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council dated 30 January 2017 and 23 April 2019 that formed the Board of the Victory Team Establishment and any other legislations that contradict or challenge its articles.

The new Decree will be published in the Official Gazette and will be valid from the date of its publication.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Sports UAE Dubai Rashid January April November December 2017 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Sends a Message to Children on World Children' ..

7 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif more popular choice to lead PML-N i ..

7 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Waleed Ahmed takes ..

18 minutes ago

Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into in Trump impe ..

15 minutes ago

NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Burden Sharing, ..

15 minutes ago

About 100,000 Syrians Moved From Istanbul to Provi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.