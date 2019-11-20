Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Victory Team Establishment under Dubai International Marine Club

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 20th November 2019 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. 34 of 2019, according to which the Victory Team Establishment will henceforth operate under Dubai International Marine Club.

According to the Decree, all functions, responsibilities, assets, funds and employees of the Victory Team Establishment will be transferred to the Dubai International Marine Club. Additionally, all rules, policies and regulations that Dubai International Marine Club operates under will now be applied to the Victory Team Establishment. Subsequently, Dubai International Marine Club will hold all the rights and obligations of the Victory Team Establishment.

Pursuant to the Decree, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council will issue a resolution appointing the board of Dubai International Marine Club.

The Dubai Government or Dubai Sports Council shall not be held responsible for any liabilities of the Victory Team Establishment. Dubai International Marine Club will be solely responsible for such liabilities. The Board of Dubai International Marine Club will manage all liabilities incurred prior to the issuance of this Decree.

The new Decree annuls Decree No.12 of 1996 on the establishment of the Victory Team Establishment, the Order dated 25 December 1996 for appointing the Chairman of the Victory Team Establishment, the Resolutions issued by the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council dated 30 January 2017 and 23 April 2019 that formed the Board of the Victory Team Establishment and any other legislations that contradict or challenge its articles.

The new Decree will be published in the Official Gazette and will be valid from the date of its publication.