Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Regulating 3D Printing In Construction Sector In Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid Issues Decree Regulating 3D Printing in Construction Sector in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (24) of 2021 regulating the use of 3D printing in the construction sector in Dubai.

Dubai Municipality is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the new Decree. The new legislation supports the emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25% of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030.

The Decree also aims to promote Dubai as a regional and global hub for the use of 3D printing technologies. Part of a broader plan to spur economic growth and promote adoption of advanced technologies in the emirate, the new legislation seeks to enhance efficiencies in construction projects, enhance the local industry’s competitiveness, reduce waste and attract leading companies in the sector to Dubai.

Any entity seeking to conduct 3D printing activity in the sector must first register with Dubai Municipality and obtain a license before seeking further approvals from other authorities.

Real estate developers should also ensure that 3D printing related projects are executed only by contractors licensed for the activity by Dubai Municipality.

Under the framework of the Decree, Dubai Municipality will promote the use of 3D printing in collaboration with government and non-government entities to encourage the use of 3D printing in the construction sector, the Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality will issue all the decisions necessary to implement this Decree. This new Decree annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions.

Decree No. (24) of 2021 is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

