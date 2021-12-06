UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree To Reconstitute Board Of Dubai Free Zones Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (48) of 2021 on the reconstitution of the board of the Dubai Free Zones Council. The Board is chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The Decree stipulated that members of the Board will include the Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zones Council; Chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Director-General of Dubai’s State Security Department; Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Director-General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre; Director-General of the Dubai Development Authority; Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and CEO of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

The Board also includes the CEO of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation; CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; CEO of Meydan City Corporation; Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of International Humanitarian City; and CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

This Decree annuls Decree No. (23) of 2015 pertaining to the formation of the Dubai Free Zones Council Board. Decree No. (30) of 2015, Decree No. (25) of 2018 and Decree No. (11) of 2020 to add members to the Board of the Dubai Free Zones Council.

This Decree also annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Effective from 1st January 2022, the Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Dubai Rashid Chamber January May 2015 2018 2020 Commerce From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister at ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Says Russia Not Planning to ' ..

Belarusian President Says Russia Not Planning to 'Invade' Ukraine

19 minutes ago
 Govt approves Rs1.5bln to improve power distributi ..

Govt approves Rs1.5bln to improve power distribution in merged districts

19 minutes ago
 Nilofar condemns mob killing incident in Sialkot

Nilofar condemns mob killing incident in Sialkot

19 minutes ago
 Jhang AC shot dead allegedly by close relative in ..

Jhang AC shot dead allegedly by close relative in Langrana

27 minutes ago
 Canals of Sukkur Barrage will remain close from Ja ..

Canals of Sukkur Barrage will remain close from January 6 to 20

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.