Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (48) of 2021 on the reconstitution of the board of the Dubai Free Zones Council. The Board is chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The Decree stipulated that members of the Board will include the Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zones Council; Chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Director-General of Dubai’s State Security Department; Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Director-General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre; Director-General of the Dubai Development Authority; Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and CEO of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

The Board also includes the CEO of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation; CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; CEO of Meydan City Corporation; Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of International Humanitarian City; and CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

This Decree annuls Decree No. (23) of 2015 pertaining to the formation of the Dubai Free Zones Council Board. Decree No. (30) of 2015, Decree No. (25) of 2018 and Decree No. (11) of 2020 to add members to the Board of the Dubai Free Zones Council.

This Decree also annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Effective from 1st January 2022, the Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette.