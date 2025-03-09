Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree To Restructure Board Of Trustees Of Dubai Future Foundation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (10) of 2025 to restructure the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the DFF and Managing Director of the DFF, with Omar bin Sultan Al Olama being the Deputy Managing Director of the DFF.

Other members of the Board of Trustees include Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Saeed Al Eter, Huda Al Hashimi, Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Aisha Abdulla Miran, Salem Humaid AlMarri, Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, and Abdulla bin Damithan.

The decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

