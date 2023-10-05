Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decrees Forming Boards Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment And Professional Communication Corporation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Professional Communication Corporation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) In his Capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No.

(41) of 2023 pertaining to the formation of the board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, chaired by Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, with Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi serving as Vice Chairman.


Other members of the Board include Nasser Abdullah bin Kherbash, Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawa, Hamdan Khalifa Al Shair, Jumaa Saeed Khalaf Al-Ghaith, Hind Obaid Al-Ghashiyah Al Marri, and Abdulaziz Mohammed bin Shafar Al Marri, besides the CEO of the Establishment.


His Highness also issued Decree No.

(42) of 2023 constituting the Board of the Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa) chaired by Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, with Yousef Abdulmalek Ahli serving as Vice Chairman.
Other members of the Board include Jamal Hamed Al Marri, Humaid Rabai Al Suwaidi, in addition to the CEO of the Corporation.
The two Decrees are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

