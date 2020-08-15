Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Boards of Investment Corporation of Dubai and Meydan City Corporation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. 24 of 2020 on the board of Directors of the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

According to the Decree, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is the Chairman of the Board and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Vice Chairman.

Members of the Board include H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Mohammed Hadi Al Hussaini, and Helal Saeed Al Marri.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani will serve as the Managing Director.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also issued Decree No. 25 of 2020 on the Board of Directors of the Meydan City Corporation.

The Decrees are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.