Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decrees On Dubai World, Dubai Judicial Institute And Dubai Free Zones Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, Dubai Judicial Institute and Dubai Free Zones Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. 09 of 2020 on the board of Directors of Dubai World.

Under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Board is composed of Mohammad Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, Hamad Mubarak Bu Amim, Ali Rashid Lootah and the President of Dubai World. According to the Decree, the new Board has all the responsibilities and authorities outlined in Decree No. 23 of 2010 on the Board of Directors of DP World.

His Highness also issued Decree No. 10 of 2020 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

Under the chairmanship of Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Board is composed of Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Ahmed Mohammed bin Humaidan, Dr. Loay Mohamed Belhoul, Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Abdel Moneim Salem bin Suwaidan and the Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

Sheikh Mohammed further issued Decree No. 11 of 2020 appointing the Director General of Dubai Department of Economic Development as a member of the Dubai Free Zones Council formed pursuant to Decree No. 23 of 2015 on the formation of Dubai Free Zones Council.

All Decrees are valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

