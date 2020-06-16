Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement comprehensive development plan for Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment announced a comprehensive plan for developing Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls. The development plans, which will be implemented starting from July 2021, aim to further enhance the facilities and capacity of the schools.

The institutions, which are two of the oldest and most prestigious schools in Dubai, count several Dubai leaders and public figures among its alumni. Many of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s children graduated from the schools. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, graduated from the Rashid School for Boys. Women leaders and public figures who graduated from Latifa School for Girls include Chairperson of Dubai Women's Establishment H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairperson of Dubai Culture H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulla Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the board of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment, affirmed that the leadership places the highest priority on education and considers the development of the sector a strategic objective.

He said the development plans, aimed at enhancing the educational capacities of the schools, is part of the continuous enhancement of the educational system in Dubai.

The plans focus on providing the schools with all the facilities needed to enhance the educational experience. He said implementing the development plans requires a complete shutdown of both institutions to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Students from the two schools will be enrolled in other schools in coordination with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority. Once the implementation of the development plan is completed, operations within the two schools will resume in September 2023.

Latifa School for Girls, which opened in 1982, offers high-quality education based on the British curriculum and the Arabic and Islamic curriculum approved by the UAE Ministry of Education. Rashid School for Boys, which was established in 1986 as a secondary school, added an elementary section in 2003. The school provides an exceptional learning environment and some of the best educational resources in the region.