Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al Minhad area as “Hind City”

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2023) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued directives to rename the Al Minhad area and its surrounding areas as “Hind City”.

The city includes four zones—Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4—and spans an area of 83.9km. The city is served by major Dubai roads, including Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. The city also includes housing for Emirati citizens.

