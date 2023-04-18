UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Law Amending Certain Articles Of Law Regulating Drone Activity In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone activity in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Law No. (10) of 2023 amending certain articles of Law No. (4) of 2020 that regulate the use of drones in Dubai, with the aim of enhancing safety standards.

The new law amends article Nos. (7), (20), (21), and (23) of Law No. (4) of 2020 and replaces them with new articles that outline approved criteria for the design and operation of “Drone Airports” in Dubai. Additionally, the new law also mandates the development of necessary infrastructure and provision of fuel and power supply for these airports.

The new law stipulates that the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in coordination with other relevant authorities in Dubai, is responsible for several tasks. These include establishing and endorsing standards and criteria that are necessary for Drone Airports, approving engineering designs for both government and non-governmental use, as well as overseeing the implementation of these designs and plans for stations, facilities, and infrastructure.

DCAA is also mandated to issue completion certificates, as long as the designs and plans comply with the emirate’s adopted urban planning requirements and traffic and transportation control procedures. The DCAA is also responsible for setting the standards and criteria for pre-qualifying and certifying contractors and consultants involved in constructing Drone Airports and their associated stations, facilities, and infrastructure.

The Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), in partnership with DCAA and other relevant authorities, is responsible for a range of tasks within the boundaries of the Dubai Aviation City, as defined by Law No. (10) of 2015. These responsibilities include designing Drone Airports, stations, and infrastructure for government use, as well as overseeing their implementation in compliance with international standards.

According to the amended law, DAEP is also tasked with approving engineering designs of Drone Airports for non-government use; prescribing the standards and criteria for the pre-qualification and certification of contractors and consultants engaged in the construction of Drone Airports and their associated stations, facilities, and infrastructure, among others.

The new law prohibits any individual from constructing infrastructure related to the operation of drones or Drone Airports, or supplying fuel for drones without obtaining a licence from the DCAA. The licence will be issued in coordination with relevant entities and in accordance with the conditions and regulations adopted by the authority in this regard.

Any provisions in other legislations that may conflict with the new law will be considered null and void. The new law will come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister Dubai Traffic Rashid May 2015 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

36 seconds ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

43 seconds ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

16 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes o ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes of shoppers

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

31 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.