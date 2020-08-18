UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Law On Al Jalila Cultural Centre For Children

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (8) of 2020, according to which Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will henceforth operate under the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

As per the new Law, all the responsibilities, properties, assets, human capital and financial resources granted to Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children pursuant to Law No. (9) of 2013 will be transferred to the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Moreover, all legal and financial obligations and rights of the Centre shall also be transferred.

The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue the bylaws required to implement this Law.

The newly issued Law annuls Law No. (9) of 2013 on the establishment of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Decree No. (31) of 2013 on the appointment of its Chairman and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. All bylaws issued pursuant to Law No. (9) of 2013 on the establishment of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children remain valid unless they contradict the provisions of Law No. (8) of 2020 or are replaced by new bylaws.

The new Law will be effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

