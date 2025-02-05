Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (1) of 2025 regulating the use of emblems of the Emirate of Dubai and the Government of Dubai.

The Law stipulates that the Emirate of Dubai shall have its own distinct emblem, reflecting its identity, heritage, values, principles, and vision. The Law prescribes the design of Dubai’s Emblem as set out in Models (1) and (2) attached to the Law. It further states that the Government of Dubai shall have its own emblem – illustrated in models (3) and (4) attached to the Law – which shares some design elements of the Dubai Emblem.

The Law states that the Dubai Emblem is the property of the Emirate of Dubai, while the Government Emblem is the property of the Government of Dubai, and both emblems are protected under the new Law and other legislation in force in the emirate. This protection extends to the emblem depicted in Law No. (17) of 2023 concerning the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai, and it is prohibited for any person to use it as it is the property of the emirate.

The law further stipulates that the Dubai emblem can only be used in designated locations, events, documents, and seals of the entities authorised by the Chairman of Dubai’s Ruler’s Court. The Law prohibits the use of the Dubai emblem by any person or entity other than the Dubai Government departments, public agencies and corporations, government councils and authorities, and any other entities affiliated to the Government of Dubai. Any other use of the Dubai emblem requires special permission from the Chairman of Dubai’s Ruler’s Court or his authorised representative, and must comply with the controls prescribed in said permission.

The Law also requires the emblems to be used in accordance with the guidelines and specifications set out in a manual developed by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council and approved by His Highness the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The law strictly prohibits the unauthorised use of the emblem in any form or by any means by any individual or entity other than government entities and other authorised entities, unless prior permission is obtained as specified in the Law.

It is also prohibited to use the emblem for commercial purposes or for advertising products, goods, materials, or tools, or to misuse the emblem in any way, or to use it in a manner that distorts or undermines its value or status. Using the emblem in any activity or event that contradicts the values and principles of the Emirate of Dubai, or conflicts with public order and morals, is also prohibited.

Moreover, the new Law also stipulates that any person who becomes aware of the commission of any of the acts prohibited under the new Law must report such violations to the competent authorities. These authorities include the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the authorities supervising the Special Development Zones and Free Zones (including the Dubai International Financial Centre), and the relevant judicial authorities. These entities are then responsible for taking the necessary legal measures against the violators.

The Law stipulates that any person who commits any of the acts prohibited thereunder will face imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine ranging between AED100,000 and AED500,000, or both, without prejudice to any stricter penalty prescribed by other applicable legislation. The fines and penalties prescribed by the new Law will also apply to those who commit any of the prohibited acts relating to the use of the emblem as set out in law No. (17) of 2023.

Furthermore, the Law requires all unauthorised users of the emblem, including the one attached to Law No. (17) of 2023, to desist from using it and remove it within 30 days unless they have obtained the permission required by the new Law.

The new Law supersedes Law No. (17) of 2023 concerning the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai and repeals any provision in any other legislation that conflicts with its provisions.

Law No. (1) of 2025 will be published in the Official Gazette and will come into force on the day on which it is published. The Chairman of The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai will issue the resolutions required for the implementation of the new Law.

