Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Law On Human Resources Management Policies For CEOs, DGs In Dubai Government

Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources management policies for CEOs, DGs in Dubai Government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (8) of 2021 pertaining to Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management for Chief Executive Officers.

The new Law is applicable to civil Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) working in all departments that are subject to Dubai Government's Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018. The new Law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Law No. (10) of 2021 partially amending Law No. (8) of 2013 concerning Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management for Director Generals. The new Law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

According to Law No. (8) of 2021, the CEO is appointed by a resolution issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Law also specifies the financial benefits, performance indicators and holidays for CEOs and the procedures for their transfers and secondment.

Pursuant to the new Law, the CEO does not hold any civil liability for any action or negligence related to the performance of his duties, and the department holds the sole civil liability for such action or negligence without prejudice to the department’s rights to file a case against the CEO if the actions or negligence have been committed intentionally or due to grave fault.

The new Law substitutes Law No. (2) of 2015 on Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management for Chief Executive Officers, annuls Decision No. (1) of 2015 pertaining to the salaries and incentives of CEOs in Dubai Government and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue the resolutions required to implement this Law.

