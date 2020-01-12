UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Law On Smart Dubai

Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. 01 of 2020 on Smart Dubai. The new Law is applicable to the Smart Dubai Office established pursuant to Law No. 29 of 2015.

According to the new Law, the name "Smart Dubai Department" will replace "Smart Dubai Office" in any relevant legislation applicable in Dubai.

Pursuant to the new Law, the Smart Dubai Department is responsible for facilitating Dubai’s smart transformation, to empower, deliver and promote an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful urban experience for residents and visitors, facilitating information and data exchange between the public and private sectors, and improving the efficiency of government services through automation and by encouraging the public to use smart services.

To pursue its objectives, the Smart Dubai Department is authorised to establish plans, policies, programmes and initiatives required for smart transformation and submit them to the Executive Council of Dubai for approval.

The Smart Dubai Department, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, is also responsible for overseeing all matters, policies, strategies, projects and initiatives related to the government’s information technology systems and smart transformation.

It also oversees the development and management of joint government systems and unified applications.

Along with many other entities, the Smart Dubai Department is responsible for establishing, operating and developing a portal for all smart government applications, drafting KPIs related to the government’s information technology sector in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, utilising all available resources to support smart transformation efforts in collaboration with concerned government departments, and enabling and supporting government departments to develop new smart services.

According to the Law, His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, will issue a Decree appointing a Director-General for the newly established department.

The Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai will issue all bylaws required to ensure the implementation of the new Law.

This new Law annuls Law No. 29 of 2015 on the establishment of the Smart Dubai Office and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. Any other legislation relevant to Law No. 29 of 2015 that does not contradict or challenge the new Law or any other applicable laws shall remain valid until annulled or replaced by new legislations.

The new Law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

