UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Law Pertaining To Leasing In DIFC

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law pertaining to leasing in DIFC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Law No. 1 of 2020 pertaining to leasing in the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC.

The law will enhance the DIFC’s property market and reflects the centre’s commitment to maintaining a legal and regulatory framework aligned with international best practices. It introduces areas of protection and assurance to lessors and lessees entering into leases at properties based in the dynamic financial ecosystem of the DIFC.

The law will address specific factors relating to real property within the DIFC, including the requirement to provide an appropriate regulatory environment aligned with common law jurisdictions and onshore Dubai practices due to the DIFC’s status as an offshore jurisdiction within the UAE by: 1. Introducing general requirements for leases and general obligations for lessees and lessors; 2.

Introducing a tenancy deposit scheme for residential leases to be administered by the Registrar of Real Property; 3. Requiring the production of condition reports in the format required by the Leasing Law by residential lessors; 4. Imposing a maximum limit on security deposits collected by residential lessors and further specific provisions for residential leases; and 5. Introducing clearer provisions relating to the termination of leases and the disposal of goods and chattels at the property following the termination or liquidation of the lessee.

Regarding the new law, Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "Enacting the new DIFC Leasing Law will not only provide clearer guidance for thousands of landlords and tenants at the DIFC, but advancing our legislation also represents a key step for delivering on our landmark expansion plan that will transform the future of finance."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor UAE Dubai Rashid 2020 Market Best

Recent Stories

Universities must be connected with communities: V ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Air Defense System Confused Ukrainian Plane ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency collaborates with Krypto Labs to ..

15 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qa ..

16 minutes ago

Provision of basic facilities govt's top priority: ..

6 minutes ago

Abducted trader recovered

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.