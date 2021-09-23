UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Law Transferring Dubai Military Human Resources Committee To DGHRD

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law transferring Dubai Military Human Resources Committee to DGHRD

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (17) of 2021 under which the Dubai Military Human Resources Committee will be moved to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHRD).

The DGHRD will coordinate with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai to finalise the organisational structure and functions of the Committee.

According to the Law, DGHRD will be in charge of all responsibilities assigned to the Committee and its General Secretariat.

All assets and operations of the Committee will be transferred to DGHRD, in addition to civilian employees working for its General Secretariat. In addition, all military staff working for the General Secretariat of the Committee will be transferred to Dubai Police and then seconded to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department within two weeks.

This Law annuls Decision No. (1) of 2016 on Dubai Military Human Resources Committee; Decision No. (2) of 2017 appointing the Head of Dubai Military Human Resources Committee, and Decision No. (3) of 2017 appointing Secretary General of the Committee; Decision No. (5) of 2017 approving the list of incentives and rewards for the Committee; Decision No. (1) of 2020 re-forming the Committee; and Decision No. (2) of 2020 approving the internal regulation of the Committee. The Law also annuls any other legislation that may contradict with its provisions and is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

