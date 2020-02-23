UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues New Law On DMCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. 03 of 2020 on the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC.

Established pursuant to Decision No. 04 of 2002, DMCC is dedicated to enhancing the flow of commodity trade through Dubai.

According to the new Law, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority will be responsible for supervising DMCC.

The Authority is responsible for setting up, developing and managing the infrastructure of DMCC, developing the rules and regulations required for DMCC to achieve its objectives; supervising activities in the Centre; issuing licences for companies seeking to operate in the Centre; and monitoring and supervising construction within the Centre.

The new Law outlines the organisational structure of DMCC Authority and specifies the authorities and procedures to form the board and executive body of the DMCC Authority.

Pursuant to the new Law, any company registered to operate within DMCC is strictly not allowed to practice any activity other than what is stated in their registration permit, or any activity that goes against public order and norms.

The new Law also regulates customs duty exemptions and tax exemptions for commodities trade, re-export and storage within DMCC and the establishment of private, commercial and joint venture companies.

All companies registered within DMCC must identify themselves as a free zone company in their correspondence, contracts, advertisements, invoices and stationery.

DMCC companies cannot transfer their license to a other third party without prior written permission from DMCC Authority.

The Board of Directors of DMCC will issue all the bylaws required to implement the articles of the Law. The new Law will be published in the Official Gazette and is effective from the date of its publication.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Company Rashid 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank General Assembly proposes 10% ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat acquires cyber security specialist firm & ..

3 hours ago

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.