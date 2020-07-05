UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues New Law On Dubai Real Estate Institute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law on Dubai Real Estate Institute

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (5) of 2020 pertaining to the Dubai Real Estate Institute, DREI.

The DREI was established pursuant to Law No. (13) of 2012 to develop the skills of professionals and enhance the competitiveness of the Dubai real estate sector, support the real estate community in sharing knowledge and promote innovation in the real estate market.

According to the new Law, DREI is authorised to grant qualification certificates to real estate professionals and service providers, offer consultation services to real estate training professionals, create teams of real estate experts to advice DREI and conduct studies, collaborate with local and international academic institutes to promote the dissemination of knowledge and create training programmes to promote the development of Dubai’s real estate sector.

Pursuant to the Law, the executive body of DREI will be composed of a CEO and administration, finance and technical executives. The staff of DREI are subject to Law No. (8) of 2018 pertaining to the Management of the Government of Dubai’s Human Resources and all resolutions issued subsequently.

The CEO of DREI, who will be appointed by The Executive Council of Dubai, will have overall responsibility for developing DREI’s training programmes, strategic plans and organisational structure and submitting them to the Director General of the Dubai Land Department for approval. The DREI CEO is also responsible for developing internal rules and regulations.

Other responsibilities of the DREI CEO include developing DREI’s annual report; supervising the work of the DREI executive body; and proposing fees for training programmes to the Director General of the Dubai Land Department for approval.

The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue all the bylaws required to ensure the implementation of this Law.

Law No. (5) of 2020 pertaining to the Dubai Real Estate Institute replaces Law No. (13) of 2012 on the Establishment of Dubai Real Estate Institute and annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The new Law will be published in the Official Gazette and considered effective from the date of publication.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid 2018 2020 Market All From Government

Recent Stories

4,500 Holstein cows arrive in Abu Dhabi to enhance ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council honours winners of Pocari Swe ..

21 minutes ago

Airport Show to launch webinar series from 7th Jul ..

36 minutes ago

ITC launches new service offering installment paym ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Gargash Chairs first meeting of National Human Rig ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.