UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues New Law Regulating Family-owned Businesses In Dubai

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating family-owned businesses in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (9) of 2020 regulating family-owned businesses in Dubai. By providing a clear legal framework for family ownership in the emirate, the new Law seeks to protect families’ wealth, enhance the contribution of family businesses to economic and social development and foster the growth of family businesses.

The Law is optionally applicable to existing and new family ownerships, including corporate equity securities and proprietorship. Family ownership in public joint stock companies and movable and immovable property are excluded from this law.

For the family ownership contract to become legally binding, all parties of the contract must be members of the same family and have a single common interest. Furthermore, the contract must clearly define the share of each member, and parties of the contract must own all the legal rights of the monies and assets that are under the purview of the contract.

The family ownership contract must also be duly attested by the notary public according to the rules and regulations stipulated in Law No. (4) of 2013 concerning Notaries Public in the Emirate of Dubai.

According to the new Law, the validity of a family ownership contract can extend up to 15 years. It can be renewed for a similar term following the agreement of all concerned parties. The Law also regulates the articles of the family ownership contract, the business’s structure and management, the formation of the board, the authorities and responsibilities delegated to the board and management as well as the management’s powers and limitations.

The Law also defines the responsibilities and authorities of government entities with regard to facilitating the formation of family-owned businesses.

This Law annuls any other legislation that contradicts of challenges its articles. The Law is valid from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid Same 2020 Family All From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.