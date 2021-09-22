Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 21st September 2021 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No (18) of 2021, regulating services related to mediation of disputes in Dubai.

The Law seeks to promote amicable settlement of disputes and encourage the adoption of alternative dispute resolution methods. The new Law also aims to enhance the speed and efficiency of mediation procedures.

The new law applies to the ‘Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes’ established pursuant to Law No (16) of 2009 and anyone involved in the business of settling civil and commercial disputes through mediation.

According to the new law, the centre will hear and adjudicate on disputes referred to it by a decision issued by the President of Dubai Courts, in addition to those that all parties in a dispute agree to refer to the Centre for mediation.

The law also outlines the procedures followed by the ‘Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes’ and the duties of the Director of the Dubai Court of First Instance who heads the centre.

The court will delegate one or more judges to supervise mediation procedures and hearings and approve settlement and agreements.