UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues New Law Regulating Mediation Services In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 60 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 21st September 2021 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No (18) of 2021, regulating services related to mediation of disputes in Dubai.

The Law seeks to promote amicable settlement of disputes and encourage the adoption of alternative dispute resolution methods. The new Law also aims to enhance the speed and efficiency of mediation procedures.

The new law applies to the ‘Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes’ established pursuant to Law No (16) of 2009 and anyone involved in the business of settling civil and commercial disputes through mediation.

According to the new law, the centre will hear and adjudicate on disputes referred to it by a decision issued by the President of Dubai Courts, in addition to those that all parties in a dispute agree to refer to the Centre for mediation.

The law also outlines the procedures followed by the ‘Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes’ and the duties of the Director of the Dubai Court of First Instance who heads the centre.

The court will delegate one or more judges to supervise mediation procedures and hearings and approve settlement and agreements.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid September All Court

Recent Stories

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

15 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

16 minutes ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

27 minutes ago
 NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' Wit ..

NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' With Russia - Ex-Space Agency Off ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.