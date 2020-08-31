UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Resolution Forming The Board Of Directors Of Dubai Electronic Security Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid issues resolution forming the Board of Directors of Dubai Electronic Security Center

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Resolution No. (15) of 2020 forming the board of Directors of the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

According to the Resolution, Talal Humaid Belhoul will serve as the Chairman of the Board and Awadh Hadher Al Muhairi as the Vice Chairman.

The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid 2020 From

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 31 Aug 2020

28 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh urges civic agencies to clear ..

30 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Welcomes Syrian Oppositio ..

31 seconds ago

KPT extends support for dewatering in rain-hit are ..

33 seconds ago

Health minister meets PMA delegation

35 seconds ago

WSSP concluded Muharram cleanliness operation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.