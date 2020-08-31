Mohammed bin Rashid issues resolution forming the Board of Directors of Dubai Electronic Security Center

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Resolution No. (15) of 2020 forming the board of Directors of the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

According to the Resolution, Talal Humaid Belhoul will serve as the Chairman of the Board and Awadh Hadher Al Muhairi as the Vice Chairman.

The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.