Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Resolution On Dubai Police Security Cameras

Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Resolution No. (14) of 2020 on the use of security cameras to document the activities of Dubai Police officers.

The Resolution aims to improve the quality of Dubai Police’s services and enhance the performance of its personnel. It also seeks to strengthen the community’s confidence in the police force, protect their rights, ensure transparency and accountability, and enhance documentation of police interactions.

According to the Resolution, Dubai Police is authorised to use security cameras in public areas to fulfill its duties including handling traffic violations and ensuring effective security. The Resolution obligates Dubai Police officers to abide by legislations governing the use of security cameras, especially those that protect the public’s privacy.

The officers are prohibited from transferring, storing, transmitting or publishing any security footage unless they obtain written consent from investigation authorities at Dubai Police or the judicial authority.

Furthermore, Dubai Police officers should maintain the confidentiality of the security camera footage. Pursuant to the Resolution, and without prejudice to civil and penal responsibilities, any Dubai Police officer who violates the articles in this Resolution will be subject to disciplinary procedures. The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police will issue the bylaws required to implement this Resolution.

The Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and considered valid from the date of publication.

More Stories From Middle East

