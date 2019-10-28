Mohammed bin Rashid launches first-of-its-kind future labs

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said that the UAE has set a pioneering role model in designing the future thanks to its proactive strategies and ability to plan for and forecast changes and developments in major economic and technological sectors.

His Highness’s remarks came during the inauguration of a four laboratories, that forecast the future of key UAE sectors, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and a number of ministers.

"Today, we have launched four innovative labs that will focus on predicating the future of aviation, energy, blockchain and entrepreneurship. Our end goal is to make these labs a hub for launching future-oriented innovations that will eventually upgrade our business and service sectors," His Highness said. " these labs will support the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and will lay the foundations for building a global centre to test future innovations of the country," His Highness said..

"Hence, we reiterate our support for government and private partnerships to accelerate work and achievement and create new ideas that provide promising economic opportunities and support entrepreneurs, national and global talents," Sheikh Mohammed said.

His Highness also called on all government entities to adopt the concept of future-forecasting labs in order to help develop national cadres, and engage them in the implementation of future strategies, as well as enhance their contribution to the country’s economy.

"Embracing this concept will also support innovative and forward-looking ideas, and keep the national cadres updated on the latest global trends, and will help benefit from international experiences and successful practices through partnership with research centres Scientific and industrial institution," he added.

The labs, which will be overseen by Dubai Future Foundation, will focus on aviation, energy, blockchain and entrepreneurship.

The lab has teams of five of the world’s largest aviation companies including Emirates, Airbus, GE, Thales and Collins Aerospace, and aims to support scientific research and engineering projects and will highlight future ideas and innovations in the aviation sector.

The lab will launch a range of challenges to develop solutions in partnership with the public and private sectors, such as a challenge for reducing carbon emissions generated by the aviation sector by 87 per cent to reach 15 grammes of CO2 per kilometre per passenger by 2030.

In collaboration with IBM, this lab, which is the first of its kind in the world, will bring together government entities and blockchain technology providers to facilitate the use of this technology in developing products and services through creating a testing environment in partnership with entrepreneurs and specialized companies in AREA 2071. It aims to support the global innovation system, accelerate practical achievement and adopt smart and future technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning and others.

A diverse team of IBM experts will work with customers to develop new ideas, then test and develop them quickly, building on the company’s global expertise, assets, diverse partnerships and extensive network.

In collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, this lab will work to develop future research and insights into the energy sector. This lab will represent DEWA’s digital arm and will support DEWA’s efforts to bring about a comprehensive change in the government work system by enhancing cooperation with government and private entities and adopting new models for future governments based on four main pillars: Developing auto-control systems for renewable energy and its storage, expanding the use of artificial intelligence and providing digital services.

This lab features meeting and conference rooms in Area 2071 and aims to support entrepreneurs, start-ups specialized in the technology sector. It will help entrepreneurs obtain business licences easily in collaboration with partner government entities, and will provide necessary tools and facilities to test and launch innovative projects.