Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Launches International Programme On Training Government Directors

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international programme on training government directors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched the International Programme for Government Directors to train and qualify government administrative competencies.

The programme seeks to build knowledge bridges with diverse governments throughout the world and export Emirati competence in government management to 30 nations around the world.

“Today we launch an international program on training government directors in partnership with 30 countries throughout the world, as part of our knowledge and administrative engagement with various countries and governments,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The programme seeks to export Emirati expertise in government administration and to construct knowledge bridges with other governments in order to promote government administrative competences defined by flexibility, innovation, and the ability to deal with future changes," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that international collaboration extends beyond economics and politics to encompass knowledge and administration, which are the true capital of all countries seeking to increase their competitiveness and consolidate the sustainability of their development journey.

The programme, developed in collaboration between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and the Government Experience Exchange Programme, aims to improve its members' ability to anticipate the future, keep up with and respond to changes, make appropriate strategic decisions, prepare for future societal challenges, and develop policies and programmes that promote comprehensive and sustainable development.


The International Programme for Government Managers provides distinguished government competencies with opportunities for continuous learning to develop and improve their leadership and management skills, as well as to keep up with the world's rapid changes by learning the latest management concepts and tools and training them to apply them in performing their duties more effectively.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the International Program for Government Directors is part of a knowledge exchange system with 30 nations throughout the world to impart Emirati expertise in creating government capabilities.
"The International Programme for Government Directors strives to create capacities and produce adaptable and distinguished government competencies based on innovation, knowledge, and future vision," Al Gergawi explained .

The programme seeks to develop eight key skills: Strategic Foresight; Global Citizenship; Disruptive Mindset, Passion & Commitment, Value Creation; Curiosity & Agility; Diversity & Inclusion and People First.

It also features courses on strategic leadership, innovative leadership and digital leadership and dialogues with leaders and decision-makers in vital sectors to develop leadership skills and capacities. The programme also organises field tours for its participants to introduce them to the UAE best practices in key sectors like sustainable energy, capital markets, infrastructure, space, economy, digital transition, services and logistics.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange UAE Dubai Rashid Tours Market All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

5 minutes ago
 Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation ..

Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation in Occupied Areas of Palestine ..

5 minutes ago
 High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Wee ..

High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Weeks After Train Derailed - Stud ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio era ..

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio eradication: Secretary Health

5 minutes ago
 6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

3 minutes ago
 US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk o ..

US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk of 2024 Presidential Run - Stat ..

3 minutes ago
PEMA delegation calls on Caretaker Provincial Mini ..

PEMA delegation calls on Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Expects China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads ..

NATO Expects China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035 - Stoltenberg

3 minutes ago
 TCP to start procuring cotton soon, says Secretary ..

TCP to start procuring cotton soon, says Secretary agriculture

12 seconds ago
 PTI chief taking credit for IMF programme despite ..

PTI chief taking credit for IMF programme despite 'shameless tactics' for defaul ..

13 seconds ago
 IGP holds open court to listen problems faced by p ..

IGP holds open court to listen problems faced by police employees, citizens

15 seconds ago
 KMC sets up rain emergency cell for monsoon

KMC sets up rain emergency cell for monsoon

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East