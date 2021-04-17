Mohammed bin Rashid launches National Behavioural Reward Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'National Behavioural Reward Programme' on Saturday morning at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The programme is one of the initiatives of the Department of Behavioural Rewards of the Ministry of Possibilities to support and carry out the strategic framework and the national model for behavioural rewards, and the first programme in behavioural science focusing on three main pillars, such as the homeland, society and family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid assigned H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to lead the behavioural rewards management team, as part of the responsibilities of the Ministry of Possibilities.

The team will work on a national methodology to motivate positive behaviour as an approved tool in the country to work on the nation’s strategic framework.

The national model for behavioural rewards was approved by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed.

The launch of the National Behavioural Reward Programme as the first comprehensive programme is based on living a positive behavioural life, and will be run in cooperation with Fazaa and a number of partners in the private sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed that positive citizenship is an important and indispensable element for building a society and developed a country, as it is the main factor in ensuring the strength of the societal fabric, in the face of various challenges, noting that authentic Emirati values were and are still the fortress of society.

"Encouraging positive behaviour contributes to improving the quality of life and achieving the happiness of society. Our inherent values have always been a hallmark of the Emirati personality," added Sheikh Mohammed.