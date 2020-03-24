Mohammed bin Rashid launches #ThankYouHeroes campaign to honour UAE medical teams

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the online #ThankYouHeroes campaign as a tribute to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message of appreciation for doctors, nurses, paramedics and medical teams who dedicate their days and nights to save lives and ensure public safety, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid posted a video showing the round-the-clock medical staffers away from their families rushing to fulfil their duties.

"Our society needs to stand united in solidarity with our medical cadres against the global pandemic," he said.

Addressing the nation’s medical teams and staff, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "#ThankYouHeroes for your sacrifices, commitment and dedication to our nation."

"Our medical teams today are the nation’s custodians and the first line of defence against humanity’s biggest enemy."

He urged, "I invite everyone to show appreciation for our doctors, nurses, paramedics and medical teams."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed, "Thanks to every doctor, nurse, paramedic and hospital administrator leading the global battle against the coronavirus.

"We are proud of our administrative and medical cadres giving up their comfort for the sake of our nation and risking their own health to save ours."

Stressing on the community’s responsibility against the pandemic, he said, "In appreciation for the relentless efforts of our medical teams, we have to fulfil our own social responsibility to protect ourselves and our nation."

He noted, "Every citizen, resident and visitor owe their wellbeing and health to dedicated healthcare workers who are working hard without seeking any recognition in return. The least we can do as a community is to follow safety guidelines, practice social distancing and stay in our homes."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid concluded, "We are ready to provide the necessary resources and capabilities to save our greatest wealth: people."

He invited citizens, residents and visitors of the UAE to show their appreciation and support for the nation’s healthcare workers through letters, messages or acts of solidarity using #ThankYouHeroes.

The UAE has intensified its efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus that brought much of the world to a temporary standstill. Medical staff are working around the clock to monitor and detect early coronavirus cases and implement the necessary quarantine measures to patients and those who have been in contact with anyone diagnosed. Hospitals have increased their bed capacities and critical care facilities to ensure full readiness to control the spread of the pandemic, while keeping other healthcare operations running smoothly.

The UAE has been at the forefront of global efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus through implementing preventative measures to ensure public safety, gaining the admiration of the international community. The World Health Organisation praised the UAE’s efficient and quick response to the pandemic, among other GCC states.

From the early outbreak over two months ago, the UAE has intensified action through suspending arrivals from high-risk countries and conducting tests in ports, airports and congested public areas. Health authorities immediately activated its early warning systems, assigned round-the-clock medical expertise and doubled healthcare facilities.

Health authorities have quickly adopted global calls to mobilise action plans and ensure coordination with various authorities within the country to monitor and detect cases and take the necessary quick action to avoid further spread.

The UAE has also rolled out intensive sterilisation campaigns of roads and establishments, assigning inspection teams to restaurants, supermarkets and grocery stores to ensure compliance with public health and safety guidelines. The government implemented distance learning and work from home policies to contain the COVID-19 spread, besides ordering the closures of entertainment and social events, touristic sites, public beaches, commercial centres and shopping malls. Flights have been suspended, with concerted efforts dedicated to public awareness campaigns that urge people to practice social distancing and stay home.