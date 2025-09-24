Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Dubai uniquely positioned to remain leader in shaping global economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Eric Palomaa, Director of the Hess Center for New Frontiers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), highlighted Dubai’s unique position as a hub that thrives on reinvention, pointing out how the city can leverage its adaptability, geographic positioning, and policy agility to remain a leader in shaping the region’s economic future.

Palomaa was speaking at a session entitled ‘Economic Transformations in the Decade Ahead’ at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering bringing together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders, with a focus on future transformation in leadership and management to establish best practices and best realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of making Dubai the world’s best city.

Attended by senior government officials in Dubai, economic strategists, business leaders and investors, the session explored the major economic shifts that will define the coming decade and how governments and decision-makers can build sustainable, adaptable strategies to drive growth and respond to changes.

Eric Palomaa will provide insights into global transformations ranging from trade realignments to the digital economy and guide leaders in Dubai toward policies that are both resilient and forward-looking.

The aim is to equip participants with a sharper understanding of where growth opportunities lie and how to build sustainable, adaptable strategies that move beyond hype and media noise.

Eric Palomaa said, “The global economy is entering a new chapter of disruption and opportunity. From shifting trade routes to the rise of strategic resources and the growing dominance of the digital economy, leaders face mounting pressure to anticipate change and act decisively.”

Palomaa explored the most significant shifts reshaping the global order, and sectors that are likely to emerge as engines of growth in the next decade. He offered practical recommendations on how governments can build agile policies that respond to both crises and opportunities, and addressed the critical role of digital transformation in driving national economic sustainability and exploring new development pathways.

Palomaa presented a nuanced understanding of the forces driving global economic transformation and how to anticipate change rather than just respond to it. He presented the audience with tools for identifying growth opportunities, developing resilient policies, and designing economic strategies that are future-fit and adaptable to disruption.