Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum Explores New Urban Visions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Andrew Tuck, Editor-in-Chief of Monocle, led a session at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum exploring how cities can excel beyond design and innovation to enhance education, healthcare, neighbourhoods, and community life.
Speaking at a session entitled What Sparks Life in Cities, Tuck emphasised the importance of creating urban environments that nurture human advancement and wellbeing, aligning with the Dubai Social Agenda 33. He introduced ideas to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading urban model that celebrates culture, identity, and human experience while maintaining its global outlook.
Tuck said the future of successful cities depends on balancing technological progress with cultural values, community ties, and family life, while anticipating shifts in quality-of-life indicators. He also underlined the role of leaders, business figures, and innovators in shaping strategies to raise living standards and urban services.
The session offered practical insights and benchmarks to guide Dubai’s continued progress on the global Quality of Life Index, providing leaders with strategies to align ambitions with human needs and drawing lessons from global best practices.
Recent Stories
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Duba ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on ..
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
More Stories From Middle East
-
56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah26 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explores new urban visions30 seconds ago
-
Joint statement by leaders of members of Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation participa ..15 minutes ago
-
Social Cohesion Leaders Council explores social cohesion, quality of life16 minutes ago
-
UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects to deliver over 40,000 homes, residential plots fo ..30 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Dubai uniquely positioned to remain leader in shaping global e ..30 minutes ago
-
Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis explores ways to enhance emirate's competitiveness30 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 4th Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport30 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum session explores right balance between leadership, management30 minutes ago
-
Good Country Index creator explores Dubai’s global reputation at Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership F ..31 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, inspiring journey offer practical leadership l ..46 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid directs intensified efforts to make Dubai world’s most beautiful, advanced cit ..1 hour ago