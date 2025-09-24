Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum Explores New Urban Visions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Andrew Tuck, Editor-in-Chief of Monocle, led a session at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum exploring how cities can excel beyond design and innovation to enhance education, healthcare, neighbourhoods, and community life.

Speaking at a session entitled What Sparks Life in Cities, Tuck emphasised the importance of creating urban environments that nurture human advancement and wellbeing, aligning with the Dubai Social Agenda 33. He introduced ideas to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading urban model that celebrates culture, identity, and human experience while maintaining its global outlook.

Tuck said the future of successful cities depends on balancing technological progress with cultural values, community ties, and family life, while anticipating shifts in quality-of-life indicators. He also underlined the role of leaders, business figures, and innovators in shaping strategies to raise living standards and urban services.

The session offered practical insights and benchmarks to guide Dubai’s continued progress on the global Quality of Life Index, providing leaders with strategies to align ambitions with human needs and drawing lessons from global best practices.

