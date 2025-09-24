Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explores emerging trends in human-centric urban planning

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) A session entitled Roadmap to the Cities of the Future at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explored emerging trends in human-centric urban planning, focusing on data- and technology-driven approaches to building sustainable, adaptive and culturally vibrant cities.
Umberto Fugiglando, Head of Research Strategy and Partnerships at MIT’s Senseable City Lab and Co-Founder of ReFuse, highlighted the need to move from theory to practical solutions, placing humans at the centre of city design. He underlined that the success of a city lies not only in its infrastructure but in simplifying daily life, improving mobility and enhancing public safety.
Fugiglando said successful cities leverage data to optimise traffic flow, enhance walkability and improve residents’ experiences. He noted that Dubai exemplifies this approach, using smart technologies to strengthen quality of life and streamline urban living, positioning itself as a global hub capable of turning vision into reality.
He urged decision-makers to adopt rapid yet sustainable solutions to everyday congestion while prioritising resilience. Case studies presented during the session showed how measures such as green spaces, pedestrian walkways, bike lanes and improved wayfinding significantly boost safety, well-being and local commerce.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum brings together 1,000 leaders from government and the private sector, with a focus on future transformation in leadership and management, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city.
