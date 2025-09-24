- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum session explores right balance between leadership, management
Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum Session Explores Right Balance Between Leadership, Management
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) International leadership expert and author Todd Henry said the best leaders are remembered not only for their vision but for their ability to turn that vision into action.
He noted that leadership without discipline drifts into abstraction, while management without passion sinks into routine, stressing the need for balance.
Speaking at a keynote session titled “How to Lead for a Lasting Impact” during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Henry addressed senior leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talents across government and private sectors. The forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city.
Henry explained that leadership and management are complementary forces—leadership provides the courage to act, while management sustains that energy through structure. He urged leaders to model urgency and purpose in daily decisions, igniting their teams with discipline and clarity to achieve lasting impact.
He also highlighted the importance of anticipating challenges and driving innovation, encouraging leaders to create systems where passion meets rhythm, and courage meets structure.
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case
Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects to deliver over 40,000 homes, residential plots fo ..8 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Dubai uniquely positioned to remain leader in shaping global e ..14 seconds ago
-
Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis explores ways to enhance emirate's competitiveness18 seconds ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 4th Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport22 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum session explores right balance between leadership, management29 seconds ago
-
Good Country Index creator explores Dubai’s global reputation at Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership F ..32 seconds ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, inspiring journey offer practical leadership l ..16 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid directs intensified efforts to make Dubai world’s most beautiful, advanced cit ..30 minutes ago
-
Space42 to create UAE’s first Sovereign Mobility Cloud31 minutes ago
-
Dubai's conscious leadership a global model for achieving strategic objectives: Expert45 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Dubai’s global leaders ..46 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on water reuse1 hour ago